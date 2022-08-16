VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.0311 on Top Exchanges

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. VITE has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00069812 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,359,553 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

