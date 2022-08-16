Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. 239,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

About Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $16,169,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth $11,871,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.