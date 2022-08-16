Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $440.00

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 5.16 ($0.06), with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.23 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market cap of £1.89 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06.

Volta Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Articles

