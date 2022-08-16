Vortex Defi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $126.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $7,861.91 and $126.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00047777 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000349 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.