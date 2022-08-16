Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Hits $7,977.93

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $7,977.93 and approximately $43.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00047380 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000349 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

