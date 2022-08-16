Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 12,929 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 271,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $49.27.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Further Reading
