Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 12,929 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 271,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

