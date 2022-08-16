Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.25. 717,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

