Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 143.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,224,000 after acquiring an additional 617,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 136.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,431,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 322,302 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

