Wanchain Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $45.43 million and $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

