Warburg Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €56.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Bechtle Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €43.26 ($44.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.79. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($70.98).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

