Waste Connections, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE:WCN opened at C$182.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.04 billion and a PE ratio of 53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$148.05 and a 12-month high of C$183.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$165.25.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$905,811.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Waste Connections

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.43.

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

