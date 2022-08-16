Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Update

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Waters Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WAT traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.76. The company had a trading volume of 302,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,282. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.04. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

