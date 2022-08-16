WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,666. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

