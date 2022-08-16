WD Rutherford LLC Buys 650 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. 207,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

