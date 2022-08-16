WD Rutherford LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 8.2% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 498.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 5,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 143,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

