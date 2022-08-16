WD Rutherford LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $189.49. The stock had a trading volume of 773,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $473.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

