WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.5% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.2% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $652,245,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $225.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,958. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

