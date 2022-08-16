WD Rutherford LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $7.80 on Tuesday, reaching $206.01. 26,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,840. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

