WD Rutherford LLC Sells 650 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. 40,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.