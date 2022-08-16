WD Rutherford LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.01 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

