Wealth Alliance Acquires 225 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

