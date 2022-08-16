Wealth Alliance Acquires 729 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

