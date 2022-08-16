Wealth Alliance Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

