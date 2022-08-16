Wealth Alliance Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.