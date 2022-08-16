Wealth Alliance Buys 3,749 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,051 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WRB opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.