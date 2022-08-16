Wealth Alliance Buys 398 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sempra were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

