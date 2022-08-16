Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

DE opened at $366.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.