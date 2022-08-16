Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
DE opened at $366.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
