Wealth Alliance Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

NYSE BA opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

