Wealth Alliance Has $452,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Workday were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $127,449,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.25 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

