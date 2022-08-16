Wealth Alliance Has $508,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

