Wealth Alliance Purchases 1,073 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Splunk were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Splunk by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

