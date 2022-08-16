Wealth Alliance Sells 1,133 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

