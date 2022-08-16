Wealth Alliance Sells 1,363 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

