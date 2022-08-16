Wealth Alliance Sells 147 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $489.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

