Wealth Alliance Sells 486 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.