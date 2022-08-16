Wealth Alliance Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,362 shares of company stock worth $15,644,017. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $504.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

