Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 30,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 121,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$79.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

