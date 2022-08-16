WebDollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,843.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $11,843.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00062708 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1,408% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,576,970,371 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

