WebDollar Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $11,843.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003187 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00062708 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1,408% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,576,970,371 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
