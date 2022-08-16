Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FOX (FOXA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) recently:

8/11/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $38.00.

7/26/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $46.00.

7/22/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $46.00.

7/18/2022 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,723. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

