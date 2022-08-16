Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JMAC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.50.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

