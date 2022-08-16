William Thomas Stanley Sells 900 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPT traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 369,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 371.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 401,901 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

