Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $156.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.47. 998,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,076. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average is $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

