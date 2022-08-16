WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 225,096 shares.The stock last traded at $43.99 and had previously closed at $43.93.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,332,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

