Witan Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:WTAN opened at GBX 236.32 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 694.16. Witan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

