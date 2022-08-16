Witan Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:WTAN opened at GBX 236.32 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 694.16. Witan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.
About Witan Investment Trust
