WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,550.0 days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

FSOYF remained flat at 1.91 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.41. WithSecure Oyj has a one year low of 1.73 and a one year high of 6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

