WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in July

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,550.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSOYF remained flat at 1.91 on Monday. WithSecure Oyj has a 12 month low of 1.73 and a 12 month high of 6.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.41.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

