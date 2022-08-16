Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. 6,665,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,491. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,579 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

