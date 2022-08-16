Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.50

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 6664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Wound Management Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

