Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 1,953 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $197.14. 13,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,404. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -255.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.