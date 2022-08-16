Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,974,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 208,884 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

